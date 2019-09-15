Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Takes step back against Niners

Bernard ran for six yards on six carries and added a seven-yard reception during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the 49ers.

Bernard wasn't great running the ball in relief of Joe Mixon in Week 1's loss to Seattle, but at least made a big catch. There was no such luck Sunday against the 49ers. Through two games Bernard nor Mixon have been able to get the running game going for the Bengals. Week 3 doesn't offer much ease with a matchup against the stingy Bills.