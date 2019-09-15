Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Takes step back against Niners
Bernard ran for six yards on six carries and added a seven-yard reception during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the 49ers.
Bernard wasn't great running the ball in relief of Joe Mixon in Week 1's loss to Seattle, but at least made a big catch. There was no such luck Sunday against the 49ers. Through two games Bernard nor Mixon have been able to get the running game going for the Bengals. Week 3 doesn't offer much ease with a matchup against the stingy Bills.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Steps in after Mixon injury•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Signs extension•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal role Thursday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Won't play Saturday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Absent from practice•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Still repping with starters•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...