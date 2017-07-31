Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Taking Monday off
Bernard (knee) is not participating in Monday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bernard tore his ACL last November, but following an impressive rehab spell, he was cleared to practice last Friday and drew rave reviews for his performance in that session. With the Bengals putting on pads for the first time Monday, though, Bernard will take the day off. With Jeremy Hill and Joe Mixon around, Cincinnati sports great backfield depth, affording Bernard the luxury of easing himself back into full participation.
