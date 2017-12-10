Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Tallies 130 total yards

Bernard rushed 11 times for 62 yards and caught six of eight pass attempts for 68 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Bears.

As expected, Bernard was indeed the workhorse back with Joe Mixon out due to a concussion. The 26-year-old saw all but two of the Bengals' carries and was their second most-targeted receiver. He'll be in line for a similar role in Week 15 at Minnesota if Mixon is out again, although it ought to be a much tougher contest. The Vikings have allowed the second fewest rushing yards per game this season.