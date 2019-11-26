Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Three catches Sunday

Bernard had three catches for 31 yards but just one carry that lost a yard during Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Bernard was on the field for only 21 snaps, his second lowest of the season and third lowest as a percentage of the team's offensive snaps. With Andy Dalton returning for the final five games, there's a smidgen of hope that he'll be more productive, but it's a far cry from his top seasons, even with that hope.