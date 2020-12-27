Bernard carried the ball 16 times for 65 yards in Week 16 against the Texans. He added seven receptions on eight targets for 66 yards.

Bernard worked as the Bengals' primary back, though Samaje Perine's involvement ensured he couldn't replicate his Week 15 workload. Even with fewer rushes, Bernard was excellent as a receiver and led the team in receptions. That made up for Bernard's relative lack of success on the ground, as he gained five yards on only five of 16 rushing attempts. Bernard's involvement in the passing attack should give him a safe floor even if Perine remains involved for the team's Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.