Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 20 yards in loss

Bernard ran for seven yards on three carries and added 13 yards on two catches during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.

Bernard has not quite found his groove after returning from a sprained MCL. Bernard topped 40 total yards in three of his first four games of 2018 and scored thrice. In his five games since returning, he's reached that total just once and has not scored. Bernard has gotten some more work as a receiver since backup Jeff Driskel took over under center, averaging four catches per game with Driskel as compared to three catches per game in seven games without him. That's not an ideal set up Sunday against the Raiders as Oakland has been stingier against the pass than the run this season.

