Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 27 yards

Bernard rushed for 12 yards on three carries and added a 15-yard catch during Sunday's 30-16 win over Cleveland.

Once Jeremy Hill was placed on injured reserve, there was a presumption that Bernard might see a few of those spare touches. Instead, they've all gone to rookie Joe Mixon and then some. Bernard has seen 4.3 touches per game in the four contests since Hill went down as compared to 5.1 touches per game with Hill available. Mixon, meanwhile, has seen his touches increase from 14.6 per game with Hill to 18.5 in his absence. With Mixon coming off his best statistical game as a pro, things are more likely to get worse than better for Bernard.