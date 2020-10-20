Bernard rushed eight times for 15 yards and a touchdown and caught all three targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Bernard was ineffective on the ground against a tough Colts' front seven, but he enjoyed his highest snap share of the season (48 percent) since starter Joe Mixon exited early with a foot injury. Mixon will undergo further testing to see the extent of his injury, but coach Zac Taylor relayed Monday that he didn't believe it would be too serious, explaining that Mixon was sidelined because Bernard is a better fit for the team's two-minute offense, according to Ben Baby of ESPN.com. We should know more by Wednesday at the latest, and Bernard would be a decent fantasy option if Mixon is forced to sit out Sunday versus the Browns, who have allowed seven touchdowns and 690 total yards to opposing running backs this year.