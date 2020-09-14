Bernard rushed once for seven yards and caught four of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

The Bengals couldn't get much rolling on the ground Sunday, as the newly paid Joe Mixon averaged just 3.6 YPC on 19 carries. However, Bernard contributed as a pass-catcher and came close to scoring on the Bengals' final drive. It's clear Mixon is the bell cow, but Bernard played 29 percent of the offensive snaps, so he still has a role in his eighth NFL season.