Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 48 yards

Bernard caught all five of his targets for 38 yards and added two carries for 10 yards during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Titans.

The meager seven touches represented Bernard's highest total since Week 2 and the 48 yards were Bernard's third highest total of the year. The season-ending injury to Jeremy Hill might free up a few more opportunities, but Cincinnati still seems content to ride rookie Joe Mixon more often than not. Bernard's niche remains as a change-of-pace back and pass-catcher out of the backfield. Neither role likely warrants much fantasy attention in the Bengals' offense until further notice.