Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 48 yards
Bernard caught all five of his targets for 38 yards and added two carries for 10 yards during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Titans.
The meager seven touches represented Bernard's highest total since Week 2 and the 48 yards were Bernard's third highest total of the year. The season-ending injury to Jeremy Hill might free up a few more opportunities, but Cincinnati still seems content to ride rookie Joe Mixon more often than not. Bernard's niche remains as a change-of-pace back and pass-catcher out of the backfield. Neither role likely warrants much fantasy attention in the Bengals' offense until further notice.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Could see role increase with Hill out•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Held to five yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Relegated to blocking duty•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited to 32 total yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores long touchdown•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Cleared for Week 4•
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...