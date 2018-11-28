Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Two touches in Week 12

Bernard rushed once for 10 yards and caught his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Browns.

The Bengals only rushed 20 times as a team, though it's likely that didn't impact Bernard's touches, as the veteran running back has failed to see more than two carries in three consecutive contests. Bernard has 39 carries for 176 yards this season, but without a plethora of touches, he can't be relied on as a fantasy option.