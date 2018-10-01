Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Unavailable on final drive

Bernard was unavailable on the Bengals' game-winning drive against the Falcons on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

While Joe Mixon is likely returning in Week 5 against the Dolphins, Bernard still probably would have played a significant role on third downs, but this injury might alter that status in the short term.

More News
Our Latest Stories