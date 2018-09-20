Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Upgrades to full practice
Bernard (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Though Bernard's knee injury limited his activity Wednesday, the issue was never viewed as a serious threat to sideline him Week 3 against the Panthers. With a full practice now under his belt, Bernard should be ready to handle a heavy workload as the team's starting running back Sunday with Joe Mixon (knee) unavailable for the contest. Neither of the two backup options on the roster, Mark Walton and Thomas Rawls, represent serious threats to poach significant snaps from Bernard while Mixon is out.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Added opportunities on tap due to Mixon injury•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: More action Week 2•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Just two touches in Week 1•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Sees limited preseason snaps•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Part of talented backfield•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...