Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Upgrades to full practice

Bernard (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though Bernard's knee injury limited his activity Wednesday, the issue was never viewed as a serious threat to sideline him Week 3 against the Panthers. With a full practice now under his belt, Bernard should be ready to handle a heavy workload as the team's starting running back Sunday with Joe Mixon (knee) unavailable for the contest. Neither of the two backup options on the roster, Mark Walton and Thomas Rawls, represent serious threats to poach significant snaps from Bernard while Mixon is out.

More News
Our Latest Stories