Bernard (concussion) was limited at Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Bernard made some appreciable progress through the concussion protocol by getting back on the practice field Thursday, one day removed from sitting out entirely. He has one more session to improve his prospects before the Bengals give Bernard a designation for Sunday's game versus the Giants. Aside from Bernard, Cincinnati has two other running backs (Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams) on the active roster.
