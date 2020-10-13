Bernard had one catch for four yards on two targets with zero carries in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
It was especially noteworthy that when the Bengals went with the hurry-up offense late in the game, Joe Mixon stayed in rather than the Bengals going to Bernard. As a result, Mixon had six catches on eight targets while Bernard stayed on the sideline.
