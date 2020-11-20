Bernard is in line to serve as the Bengals' lead back Sunday at Washington after head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Joe Mixon (foot) would be out for a fourth straight game, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Bernard had already been starting in Mixon's stead in each of the previous three games, playing no fewer than 64 percent of the offensive snaps in any of those contests while averaging 73.6 scrimmage yards, four receptions and one touchdown over that stretch. Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams should be active as Bernard's backups Week 11, but neither player is expected to dramatically cut into the 29-year-old's playing time or usage.