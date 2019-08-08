Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Won't play Saturday

Bernard and Joe Mixon are not in line to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Bernard -- who had been nursing minor hamstring injury -- could play in the contest if necessary, but coach Zac Taylor indicated that he plans to sit his top two backs Saturday, so that the team can get a better look at its depth options.

