Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Working on side field Friday

Bernard (knee) was spotted working on a side field at Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Bernard was unable to take part in the Bengals' first two practices of the week, and it appears unlikely he will get in any work Friday. The Bengals will reveal whether or not he has any chance to get back on the field Sunday when they release their final injury report of the week.

