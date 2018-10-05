Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Working on side Friday
Bernard (knee) worked on the side during the media portion of Friday's practice, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.
Bernard sat out the first two days of practice this week, and it's looking like that will be the case again Friday. That seemingly leaves Bernard as a long shot to play this week, but the Bengals will reveal whether or not he has any chance to play in Week 5 when they release their final injury report of the week following Friday's practice.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not spotted at practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Unavailable on final drive•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores twice as fill-in starter•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Good to go this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...