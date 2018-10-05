Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Working on side Friday

Bernard (knee) worked on the side during the media portion of Friday's practice, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

Bernard sat out the first two days of practice this week, and it's looking like that will be the case again Friday. That seemingly leaves Bernard as a long shot to play this week, but the Bengals will reveal whether or not he has any chance to play in Week 5 when they release their final injury report of the week following Friday's practice.