Bengals' Greg Mabin: Back with Bengals
Mabin inked a contract with Cincinnati on Tuesday.
Mabin ascended to the Bengals' 53-man roster ahead of Week 10 of the regular season in 2019 and saw action in nine games. The 25-year-old saw most of his action on special teams, logging just two solo tackles last campaign. He'll once again add depth to the secondary heading into 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty WR Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty wide receiver tiers.
-
2020 bounceback candidates
Ben Gretch names 12 players who are good bets to bounce back at their early ADPs.
-
Dynasty RB Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty running back tiers.
-
3/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
On today's podcast, the FFT guys make their picks for who will bounce back in 2020, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Draft Ridley
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
3/30 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the results of our post-free agency non-PPR mock draft, comparing...