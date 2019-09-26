Play

The Bengals promoted Mabin (calf) from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

The Bengals waived Keaton Sutherland to make room for Mabin on the 53-man roster. Mabin appears to have fully recovered from the calf injury he suffered during the offseason in San Francisco.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories