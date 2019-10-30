The Bengals promoted Mabin to the active roster Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Mabin was signed to the 53-man roster in late September and spent less than two weeks with the club before being subjected to waivers. He'll add depth following Week 9's bye in case Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) aren't healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories