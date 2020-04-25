Play

Bengals' Hakeem Adeniji: Cincinnati snags in sixth

The Bengals selected Adeniji in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 180th overall.

Adeniji played left tackle at Kansas but at 6-foot-4, 302 pounds he'll likely move inside, where he has some ideal traits for zone-blocking functions. If his light frame doesn't hold him back, Adeniji could be a steal here.

