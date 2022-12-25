Adeniji stepped in on Saturday against the Pats after La'el Collins left with a knee injury at right tackle, and will be the starter with Collins now out for the season, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
At first it was thought that Collins's ACL was intact, but instead it was revealed on Sunday that both the ACL and MCL have been torn.
More News
-
Bengals' Hakeem Adeniji: Active Sunday•
-
Bengals' Hakeem Adeniji: Suffers sprained ankle Sunday•
-
Bengals' Hakeem Adeniji: Returns to active roster•
-
Bengals' Hakeem Adeniji: Ahead of schedule•
-
Bengals' Hakeem Adeniji: Shifts to reserve/NFI list•
-
Bengals' Hakeem Adeniji: Placed on non-football injury list•