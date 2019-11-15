Play

Nickerson was promoted to the Bengals' 53-man roster Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Nickerson appeared in 30 games for the Bengals between 2017 and 2018 but was waived prior to Week 1. The 25-year-old should provide depth at middle linebacker behind Germaine Pratt.

