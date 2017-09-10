Play

Nickerson suffered an ankle injury Sunday against the Ravens and is probable to return.

The undrafted rookie is the backup for fifth-year middle linebacker, Kevin Minter, but has been tasked mostly with special teams duties. If Nickerson's condition worsens and he's unable to return, expect Carl Lawson or Jordan Evans to move to middle linebacker when Minter needs a breather.

