Nickerson was promoted to the Bengals' active roster Saturday.

The Bengals needed to add some depth to their linebacking corps with Kevin Minter (elbow) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Nickerson has played in seven games with the Bengals so far this season, but is used far more often on special teams than he is on defense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories