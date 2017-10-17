Bengals' Hardy Nickerson: Rejoins Bengals
Nickerson was promoted to the Bengals' 53-man roster Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Nickerson has resided on the Bengals' practice squad since Vontaze Burfict returned from his three-game suspension in late September. The 23-year-old takes the roster spot of tight end Tyler Eifert (back), and will likely assume a role on special teams with the Bengals' linebacker corps currently in full health.
More News
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...