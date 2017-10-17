Nickerson was promoted to the Bengals' 53-man roster Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Nickerson has resided on the Bengals' practice squad since Vontaze Burfict returned from his three-game suspension in late September. The 23-year-old takes the roster spot of tight end Tyler Eifert (back), and will likely assume a role on special teams with the Bengals' linebacker corps currently in full health.