Nickerson will start at middle linebacker in Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Jake Arthur of the Colts' official site reports.

With Preston Brown (knee) inactive, Nickerson will make his fifth NFL start. Nickerson got plenty of work over the first three weeks of the year, making 19 tackles and breaking up a pass, but he's been largely relegated to the bench since then. He'll get the first crack at rookie starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.