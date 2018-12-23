Bengals' Hardy Nickerson: Will start Sunday
Nickerson will draw the start at middle linebacker in Sunday's game against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Nickerson has seen an uptick in snaps the past couple weeks while playing as a backup linebacker. He's drawn one start this season, during which he tallied 11 tackles (eight solo). He'll look to put forth a similar performance Sunday.
