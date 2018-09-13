Nickerson will start at middle linebacker against the Ravens on Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Nickerson will start in place of Preston Brown (ankle) during Thursday Night Football. The 24-year-old logged four tackles after replacing an injured Brown midway through the team's season-opening victory over the Colts. Nickerson draws the start over Vincent Rey, who is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the preseason.