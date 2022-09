Hurst (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hurst was listed as questionable after he practiced in a limited fashion Friday, but he's been cleared to take the field Week 3. The 29-year-old has caught 10 of 15 targets for 70 yards through the first two games of the year and should continue operating as Cincinnati's No. 1 tight end Sunday.