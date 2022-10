Hurst (groin/ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The veteran tight end was a limited participant in practice all week setting the stage for Hurst to factor in a possibly prominent role with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out for the foreseeable future. Hurst has 39 targets through seven weeks good for eighth most among tight ends this year.