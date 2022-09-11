Hurst caught five passes for 46 yards on eight targets against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Hurst was quiet in the game at first, but he stepped up a bit following the exit of wideout Tee Higgins (concussion) and made some plays toward the end. It's at the very least encouraging that Hurst decisively held off former second-round pick Drew Sample, who drew just one target for a two-yard catch in the game. Hurst might need to play a bigger role again if Higgins is unable to gain clearance before Cincinnati plays at Dallas in Week 2.