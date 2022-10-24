site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-hayden-hurst-eight-targets-in-win | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Eight targets in win
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hurst had six catches for 48 yards on eight targets in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Hurst entered the week with limited practices for the second week in a row, only to clear the injury list on Friday. The eight targets tied his season high.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read