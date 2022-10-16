Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hurst was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, so it seems likely he will be able to play. Hurst also headed into Week 5 action listed as questionable due to his groin injury, but he was able to play. Still, fantasy managers will want to check his status to make sure he's active before the team's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.