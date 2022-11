Hurst had six catches for 57 yards on nine targets in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Hurst was second on the team in catches and yards, tying Tee Higgins with the nine targets. The Titans initially took away the outside, leaving room for Hurst to do some damage in the middle of the field. Hurst has scored only twice this season, but he's now up to 46 catches for 388 yards.