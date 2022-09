Hurst caught five of seven targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The veteran tight end saw healthy target volume for the second straight game, finishing just behind Tee Higgins (10) and Ja'Marr Chase (nine), but Hurst's longest reception went for only eight yards. With the Bengals' offensive line having major issues protecting Joe Burrow, Hurst could continue to be a bail-out option for the QB heading into a Week 3 clash with the Jets.