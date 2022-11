Hurst recorded five receptions on five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers.

Hurst did the majority of his damage in the first half, racking up four receptions for 22 yards. With the Bengals up by 35 after two quarters, the team significantly scaled back their passing attack, in turn limiting all pass catchers' numbers. Even so, Hurst has topped 40 yards and recorded at least four catches in each of his last three games.