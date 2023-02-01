Hurst had four catches on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. During the regular season had 52 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns. He'll be a free agent this offseason after playing on a one-year deal, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hurst had a nice bounceback year despite missing four games with injuries, but it's not a sure thing that he'll be back with the Bengals. He won't likely settle for a one-year deal this offseason, or at the $3.5 million rate that he played at in 2022.