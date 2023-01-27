Hurst (calf) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs after practicing fully Friday.
Hurst proclaimed himself healthy earlier in the day Friday, and his confidence was validated by the official injury report. The starting tight end was a limited participant in practice Thursday, but it appears that limited session was precautionary. Hurst has caught nine of 12 targets for 104 yards, one touchdown and one fumble lost through two games this postseason.
