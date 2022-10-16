Hurst (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Hurst took a questionable tag into the weekend after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, but the Bengals never seemed to have much concern about his availability for Sunday's contest. With Tee Higgins (ankle) also getting the green light to play Sunday after being listed as questionable heading into the day, the Bengals will have all of their key pass-catching weapons available for quarterback. Assuming Higgins isn't handling limited reps Sunday, Hurst could struggle to replicate the 6-53-1 receiving line he delivered on seven targets in last week's loss to the Ravens, a game in which Higgins played just 10 snaps before exiting with the injury.