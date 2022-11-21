Hurst had two catches for 28 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over the Steelers.
Hurst had his two catches early in the game, before quarterback Joe Burrow started finding his wideouts more later on. Hurst faces a Titans defense next week that has allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends so far this season.
