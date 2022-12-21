Hurst (calf) was a limited practice participant Wednesday and said he's preparing like he'll play Saturday against the Patriots, ESPN.com's Ben Baby reports.

Hurst missed the past two games after injuring his calf in a Week 13 win over the Chiefs on Dec. 4. Mitchell Wilcox played 79 and 91 percent of snaps with Hurst out, catching four of five targets for 44 yards and a TD across the two games. After back-to-back days being listed as limited, Hurst will have one more chance Thursday to upgrade to full participation before Saturday's game.