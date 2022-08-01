Hurst has drawn praise from multiple teammates for his performance early in training camp, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Safety Michael Thomas said Hurst's skill set is "as advertised," while slot cornerback Mike Hilton elaborated that "he can really move for his size," which will allow Hurst to be a "mismatch" for defenders. Signed to replace C.J. Uzomah as the starting tight end, Hurst could be more involved as a pass-catcher than Uzomah was, though he hasn't been able to create a rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow yet, as Burrow's recovering from an appendectomy.