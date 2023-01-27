Hurst (calf) is on track to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Coach Zac Taylor relayed that Hurst, who was limited Thursday, had a good practice Friday, which sets the stage for the tight end to be available versus Kansas City. The Bengals' final injury report will clarify both Hurst's participation level Friday, as well as whether or not he carries an official injury designation into the weekend.