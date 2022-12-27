Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that he's "very optimistic" Hurst (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the Bills, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Even though Taylor said Hurst had a "good week" of practices last Tuesday through Thursday, the tight end proceeded to sit out Saturday's 22-18 win over the Patriots, marking his third consecutive absence. The Bengals may have just wanted to exercise some caution with Hurst by holding him out Week 16, but once he gets the chance to pick up some more practice reps and regain conditioning, the 29-year-old looks like he'll be on pace to play Monday night. Through his first 12 appearances of the season, Hurst cobbled together a 48-400-2 receiving line on 63 targets.