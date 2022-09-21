Hurst was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
In the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Cowboys, Hurst was on the field for 57 of 70 snaps on offense and caught five of his seven targets for 24 yards. With a limited showing Wednesday, the tight end's status is now worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Jets approaches. With Drew Sample out with a knee injury, Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi are next up for reps at tight end behind Hurst.