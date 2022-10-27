Hurst was a limited participant Thursday in the Bengals' first Week 8 practice due to groin and ankle injuries, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Dating back to Week 3, Hurst has missed out on some practice reps on account of the groin injury, but he has suited up in every game this season. The tight end is apparently also nursing an ankle issue coming out of the Bengals' Week 7 win overt he Falcons, but the fact that the tight end was on the field in any capacity Thursday suggests the newer injury isn't much of a concern either. Assuming he upgrades to full activity by Saturday, Hurst likely won't carry a designation into the Bengals' Monday night matchup with the Browns.