Hurst (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
In the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Cowboys, Hurst was on the field for 57 of a possible 70 snaps, en route to catching five of his seven targets for 24 yards. With a limited session in the books Wednesday, the tight end's status is now worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Jets approaches. With Drew Sample out with a knee injury, next up for the team's TE snaps behind Hurst are Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi.